Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Long Flu can linger up to three months

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: MGN)
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much like COVID-19 symptoms, flu symptoms can have lingering effect on your body.

A University of Virginia Health Doctor says while there’s nothing new about the symptoms lasting, it now has a name; “Long Flu.”

Doctor Kyle Enfield says your body may not feel the same for as long as three months and there is really nothing you can do to prevent it.

“I think one of the things that people need to recognize is that recovery from a viral illness is different for every person. You may recover very quickly and some may take longer to recover. It’s important to before you label something as persistent, really be seen by your primary care doctor,” Doctor Enfield said.

Doctor Enfield says it is not too last to get a flu shot and recommends people get one if they haven’t already.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

(FILE)
Alcohol, caffeine, & sugar consumption can lead to Holiday Heart Syndrome
Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville area described by tourists
Both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are giving a solution to those looking to ditch...
Parks & Recreation accepting unwanted Christmas trees
When is the right time to buy Christmas gifts?
Downtown Mall last-minute Christmas shoppers still find great gifts