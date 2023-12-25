Long Flu can linger up to three months

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much like COVID-19 symptoms, flu symptoms can have lingering effect on your body.

A University of Virginia Health Doctor says while there’s nothing new about the symptoms lasting, it now has a name; “Long Flu.”

Doctor Kyle Enfield says your body may not feel the same for as long as three months and there is really nothing you can do to prevent it.

“I think one of the things that people need to recognize is that recovery from a viral illness is different for every person. You may recover very quickly and some may take longer to recover. It’s important to before you label something as persistent, really be seen by your primary care doctor,” Doctor Enfield said.

Doctor Enfield says it is not too last to get a flu shot and recommends people get one if they haven’t already.

