The Washington Wizards (3-20) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +100000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA title. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Friday, December 15 at home against the Indiana Pacers, tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +100000 25th Bet $100 to win $100000 To Make the Finals +50000 - Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Playoffs +1100 - Bet $100 to win $1100

Wizards Standings Information

Team Games Back 6 Miami Heat 4.00 7 New York Knicks 4.50 8 Brooklyn Nets 4.50 9 Cleveland Cavaliers 5.00 10 Toronto Raptors 8.00 11 Atlanta Hawks 8.50 12 Chicago Bulls 9.50 13 Charlotte Hornets 10.00 14 Washington Wizards 14.50 15 Detroit Pistons 16.00

Wizards Team Stats

The Wizards are 3-20 so far this season.

The Wizards have one home win this year (1-8), are 2-12 on the road and are in neutral-site games.

The Wizards have won a single game (1-1) as the favorite while winning twice (2-19) in games listed as underdogs.

While the Wizards have failed to pick up a win in one game when they were favored by 3.5 or more points this season, they are 1-0 when favored by three points or fewer.

While the Wizards have failed to pick up a win in 19 games when playing as underdogs by more than three points this season, they are 2-0 when underdogs by three points or fewer.

Wizards' Top Players

The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Daniel Gafford leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Jordan Poole and Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Poole leading the team in steals by averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks, averaging 2.1 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.