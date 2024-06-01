The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +100000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA title. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Friday, December 15 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hornets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +100000 25th Bet $100 to win $100000 To Make the Finals +50000 - Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Playoffs +1400 - Bet $100 to win $1400

Think the Hornets can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Standings Information

Team Games Back 6 Miami Heat 4.00 7 New York Knicks 4.50 8 Brooklyn Nets 4.50 9 Cleveland Cavaliers 5.00 10 Toronto Raptors 8.00 11 Atlanta Hawks 8.50 12 Chicago Bulls 9.50 13 Charlotte Hornets 10.00 14 Washington Wizards 14.50 15 Detroit Pistons 16.00

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Team Stats

The Hornets have put together a 7-15 record on the season so far.

The Hornets are 4-8 at home, 3-7 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Hornets are 1-2 when playing as favorites. They are 6-13 in games listed as the underdog.

Although the Hornets have tallied one win when favored by 3.5 or more points this season (1-1), they have come up short in the one game when they were favored by three or fewer points.

Although the Hornets have picked up six wins as underdogs by 3.5 points or more (6-11), they have come up short in all two games as underdogs by three points or fewer.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets' Top Players

The Hornets leader in points and assists is Gordon Hayward, who scores 15.5 points per game to go with 4.8 assists.

Charlotte's best rebounder is P.J. Washington, who averages 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.3 PPG average.

Brandon Miller leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hayward is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Nick Richards leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.