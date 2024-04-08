The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) are distant contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +15000 on the moneyline, the 50th-ranked odds of all college basketball squads.

The Hokies host the Vermont Catamounts. The two teams hit the court at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

Virginia Tech NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Virginia Tech Team Stats

Virginia Tech is outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game with a +74 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.1 points per game (204th in college basketball) and gives up 66.7 per contest (81st in college basketball).

The Hokies are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Virginia Tech is 6-1 when playing as favorites, and has a single win (1-2) in games it has been listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Hokies are 0-1. They also have failed to win a game decided by two possessions or less (0-1).

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Virginia Tech has put up a spotless 1-0 record. They are 5-1 when favored by more than three points.

Virginia Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

1-2 | 1-1 | 0-0 | 5-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Virginia Tech is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 46th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Virginia Tech Players

Hunter Cattoor leads the Hokies in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game.

Virginia Tech is led in rebounding by Lynn Kidd's 7.3 rebounds per game and assists by Sean Pedulla's 4.6 assists per game.

Cattoor is the top three-point shooter for the Hokies, connecting on 2.7 per contest.

Michael Collins Jr. leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Robbie Beran collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Virginia Tech.

