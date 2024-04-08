Bookmakers have assigned the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) the 33rd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers are set to play at home against the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Virginia NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 33rd Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000

Virginia Team Stats

Virginia averages 68.0 points per game (307th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per outing (second in college basketball). It has a +133 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.8 points per game.

In one-possession games, the Cavaliers are 2-0. They also have won every game decided by six points or fewer (2-0).

Virginia is undefeated (6-0) when favored by 3.5 or more points, and is victorious in two games when favored by three or fewer points (2-1).

Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

2-1 | 0-0 | 3-0 | 3-0 Virginia has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Virginia has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Virginia Players

The Cavaliers' scoring leader is Isaac McKneely, who contributes 12.9 points per game.

Ryan Dunn paces Virginia with 6.3 rebounds a game, and Reece Beekman leads the squad with 5.8 assists per outing.

McKneely is the top three-point shooter for the Cavaliers, hitting 3.1 per contest.

Virginia's steals leader is Beekman, who collects 2.9 per game. Dunn leads the team averaging 2.6 blocks an outing.

