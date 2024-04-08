The James Madison Dukes (9-0) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +50000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the Sun Belt and the 74th-best odds among all college basketball teams.

The Dukes are set to play on the road against the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this game.

James Madison NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000

James Madison Team Stats

James Madison's +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.1 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 75.2 per contest (278th in college basketball).

The Dukes are 4-0 at home, 3-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

James Madison is 6-0 as the favorite and 2-0 as underdogs.

James Madison is 1-0 in Sun Belt play, and is winless (8-0) in non-conference play.

The Dukes are unbeaten in one-possession games (2-0) and games decided by six points or fewer (4-0).

James Madison Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

1-0 | 2-0 | 1-0 | 4-0 James Madison has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

James Madison has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

James Madison has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best James Madison Players

The Dukes' scoring leader is Terrence Edwards, who averages 17.9 points per game.

James Madison is led in rebounding by T.J. Bickerstaff's 8.7 rebounds per game and assists by Michael Green III's 4.7 assists per game.

The Dukes are led by Noah Freidel from long distance. He connects on 2.6 shots from deep per game.

James Madison's blocks leader is Freidel, who collects 0.8 per game. Raekwon Horton leads the team by averaging 1.7 steals a game.

