Wizards vs. Nuggets January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Washington Wizards (6-29) play the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at 6:00 PM ET on MNMT and ALT.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, ALT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Tyus Jones posts 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.
- Deni Avdija averages 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Daniel Gafford puts up 10.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in NBA).
- Jordan Poole posts 16.3 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the field.
- Jamal Murray is putting up 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Reggie Jackson is averaging 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Nuggets
|115.1
|Points Avg.
|115.7
|126.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.6
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
