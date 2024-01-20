The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA) face the William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

Trey Moss: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

William & Mary vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 301st 69.1 Points Scored 75.2 173rd 357th 83.2 Points Allowed 73.9 252nd 352nd 31.1 Rebounds 35.3 228th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd 235th 6.9 3pt Made 9.2 50th 315th 11.5 Assists 13.3 197th 22nd 9.2 Turnovers 10.2 58th

