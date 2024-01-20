VCU vs. La Salle January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (3-10) face a fellow A-10 squad, the VCU Rams (12-2), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
VCU vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
VCU Players to Watch
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
- Molly Masciantonio: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Miller: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nicole Melious: 9.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabby Turco: 7.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jolene Armendariz: 4.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
