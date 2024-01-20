Richmond vs. Davidson January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) versus the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Skogman: 13 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Kochera: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Richmond vs. Davidson Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|258th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|75
|186th
|72nd
|66
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|67th
|252nd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|34.7
|257th
|245th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|361st
|101st
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|142nd
|200th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.4
|191st
|44th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|8.2
|2nd
