Saturday's Big South schedule includes the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-8) playing the Radford Highlanders (5-10) at 4:00 PM ET.

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 17.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Maci Rhoades: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trinity Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK AC Markham: 5.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Rebekah Gordon: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeni Levine: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

