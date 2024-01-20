Saturday's Big South schedule includes the Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 0-2 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DaQuan Smith: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Antoine: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Justin Bailey: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Alves: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 218th 73.4 Points Scored 72.4 245th 143rd 69.6 Points Allowed 72.9 221st 223rd 35.4 Rebounds 33.1 315th 259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 251st 146th 7.9 3pt Made 8.3 110th 305th 11.7 Assists 14.0 153rd 85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.9 198th

