Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South schedule includes the Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 0-2 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Radford Players to Watch
- Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Alves: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|218th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|72.4
|245th
|143rd
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|221st
|223rd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|33.1
|315th
|259th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|251st
|146th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|110th
|305th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.0
|153rd
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|198th
