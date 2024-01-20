Longwood vs. Presbyterian January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South schedule includes the Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) meeting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Longwood vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Samage Teel: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaleb Scott: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|122nd
|77.3
|Points Scored
|77.8
|111th
|17th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|208th
|31st
|40.9
|Rebounds
|34.1
|280th
|8th
|13.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|317th
|328th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|250th
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.5
|118th
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|107th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.