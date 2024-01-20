Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the James Madison Dukes (14-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) against the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.9 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Nate Martin: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jacob Conner: 7.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

James Madison vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
5th 88.8 Points Scored 76.1 157th
195th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.9 289th
34th 40.7 Rebounds 40.4 40th
64th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 74th
72nd 8.7 3pt Made 7.5 185th
33rd 16.6 Assists 15.3 83rd
145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.2 230th

