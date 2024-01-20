James Madison vs. Marshall January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the James Madison Dukes (14-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) against the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Marshall Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.9 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Green III: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
James Madison vs. Marshall Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|5th
|88.8
|Points Scored
|76.1
|157th
|195th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|289th
|34th
|40.7
|Rebounds
|40.4
|40th
|64th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|74th
|72nd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|185th
|33rd
|16.6
|Assists
|15.3
|83rd
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|230th
