The Hampton Pirates (4-11, 0-3 CAA) meet a fellow CAA opponent, the Monmouth Hawks (8-6, 1-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Monmouth Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 15.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Von Benson: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Jerry Deng: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 18.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hampton vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 68.2 272nd 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 77.5 344th 280th 32.9 Rebounds 32.8 283rd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 268th 12.0 Assists 10.4 346th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.6 51st

