George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) facing the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other George Mason Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 17.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Woody Newton: 6.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yann Farell: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Barry Evans: 3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|167th
|75.7
|Points Scored
|73.9
|203rd
|56th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|52nd
|92nd
|38.5
|Rebounds
|33.9
|291st
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|193rd
|185th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|119th
|280th
|12.1
|Assists
|13.2
|209th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|85th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.