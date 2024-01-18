The New York Knicks (19-15) square off against the Washington Wizards (6-27) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on MSG and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, MNMT2

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Tyus Jones is putting up 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's sinking 53.1% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 68.7% of his shots from the field (first in league).

Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 16.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posts 24.4 points, 4.7 assists and 9.5 boards per contest.

Jalen Brunson puts up 25.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 43.2% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein puts up 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.9% from the floor.

OG Anunoby posts 15.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Josh Hart averages 7.4 points, 2.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Wizards vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Wizards 115.3 Points Avg. 116.2 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 126.6 46.6% Field Goal % 48.1% 37.5% Three Point % 35.4%

