Thursday's ACC schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) at 7:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

24.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Natalija Marshall: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK KK Bransford: 8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

