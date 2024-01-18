Thursday's ACC slate includes the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) facing the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at 8:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duke Players to Watch

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Taina Mair: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Reigan Richardson: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

