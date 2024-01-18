Old Dominion vs. Marshall January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breanna Campbell: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aislynn Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.