Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

  • Vasean Allette: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tyrone Williams: 13.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • R.J. Blakney: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jason Wade: 2.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Nate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jacob Conner: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
278th 70.5 Points Scored 75.9 163rd
307th 77.0 Points Allowed 75.9 290th
267th 34.5 Rebounds 41.1 30th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th
300th 6.1 3pt Made 7.5 184th
348th 10.0 Assists 15.2 92nd
152nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.3 231st

