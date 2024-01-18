Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 278th 70.5 Points Scored 75.9 163rd 307th 77.0 Points Allowed 75.9 290th 267th 34.5 Rebounds 41.1 30th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th 300th 6.1 3pt Made 7.5 184th 348th 10.0 Assists 15.2 92nd 152nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.3 231st

