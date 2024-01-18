James Madison vs. UL Monroe January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
James Madison vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 17.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Green III: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jerry Ngopot: 6.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
James Madison vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|5th
|90.1
|Points Scored
|68.7
|308th
|171st
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|210th
|41st
|40.6
|Rebounds
|39.4
|68th
|81st
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|21st
|53rd
|9.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|329th
|31st
|17.1
|Assists
|15.3
|88th
|163rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
