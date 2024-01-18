Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Hofstra Pride (7-7, 0-1 CAA) against the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hampton vs. Hofstra Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 15.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Von Benson: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Joshua Lusane: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 10.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Washington: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 163rd 75.9 Points Scored 77.4 126th 178th 71.3 Points Allowed 77.3 312th 285th 34.2 Rebounds 38.6 92nd 344th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.5 70th 11th 10.6 3pt Made 7.3 208th 61st 15.9 Assists 14.0 147th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 13.9 324th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.