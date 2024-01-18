Hampton vs. Hofstra January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Hofstra Pride (7-7, 0-1 CAA) against the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hampton vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Kyrese Mullen: 15.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Von Benson: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 10.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hampton vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|163rd
|75.9
|Points Scored
|77.4
|126th
|178th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|312th
|285th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|38.6
|92nd
|344th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|70th
|11th
|10.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|208th
|61st
|15.9
|Assists
|14.0
|147th
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|13.9
|324th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.