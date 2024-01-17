The VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) meet the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Furman Game Information

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyran Cook: 11.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Carter Whitt: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Garrett Hien: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

VMI vs. Furman Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 281st 70.6 Points Scored 83.5 29th 229th 73.0 Points Allowed 80.1 345th 45th 40.4 Rebounds 40.0 57th 149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 86th 180th 7.5 3pt Made 9.4 45th 319th 11.5 Assists 17.6 20th 359th 15.6 Turnovers 14.1 332nd

