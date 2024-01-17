Virginia vs. Virginia Tech January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) against the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Virginia Tech Rank
|330th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|73.4
|213th
|2nd
|55.9
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|75th
|330th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|34.5
|269th
|279th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|320th
|254th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|210th
|64th
|15.9
|Assists
|15.6
|73rd
|1st
|8.0
|Turnovers
|11.2
|132nd
