Wednesday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) against the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Dunn: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Isaac McKneely: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Rohde: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Leon Bond III: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sean Pedulla: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank 330th 66.6 Points Scored 73.4 213th 2nd 55.9 Points Allowed 66.1 75th 330th 32.7 Rebounds 34.5 269th 279th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.1 320th 254th 6.7 3pt Made 7.3 210th 64th 15.9 Assists 15.6 73rd 1st 8.0 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.