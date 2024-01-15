The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) face the George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

George Mason vs. George Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other George Mason Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Keyshawn Hall: 16.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Darius Maddox: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Woody Newton: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Ronald Polite: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop: 16.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 14.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank
55th 80.8 Points Scored 75.3 179th
206th 72.0 Points Allowed 65.7 68th
44th 40.5 Rebounds 39.1 81st
329th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 214th
50th 9.3 3pt Made 7.5 184th
164th 13.8 Assists 12.3 267th
319th 13.8 Turnovers 11.8 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.