The North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) face the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) in a matchup of ACC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Lexi Donarski: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Indya Nivar: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

