Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's CUSA slate includes the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-5, 0-0 CUSA) meeting the Liberty Flames (10-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Zach Cleveland: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 6.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Porter: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|176th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|77.6
|120th
|38th
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|16th
|55th
|40.0
|Rebounds
|36.7
|176th
|72nd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|189th
|147th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|10.7
|10th
|178th
|13.5
|Assists
|17.3
|28th
|147th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|8.6
|8th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.