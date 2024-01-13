VCU vs. Loyola Chicago January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) play the VCU Rams (12-1) in a clash of A-10 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
VCU vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other VCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Players to Watch
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mykel Parham: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sitori Tanin: 10.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.