Richmond vs. George Mason January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) play the George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Richmond vs. George Mason Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 16.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Richmond vs. George Mason Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|184th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|75.3
|178th
|69th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|65.7
|67th
|258th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|39.1
|83rd
|359th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|210th
|145th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|184th
|187th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|2nd
|8.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.