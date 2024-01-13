Radford vs. Winthrop January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South schedule includes the Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) playing the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Radford Players to Watch
- Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
- KJ Doucet: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Radford vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|88th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|73.5
|218th
|109th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|125th
|135th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|36.5
|193rd
|99th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|244th
|154th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|253rd
|12.5
|Assists
|12.1
|284th
|197th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11
|110th
