The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the James Madison Dukes (13-0, 2-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

  • Tre'Von Spillers: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Donovan Gregory: 14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Abson: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK
  • CJ Huntley: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank
3rd 91.8 Points Scored 78.6 93rd
206th 72 Points Allowed 63.3 24th
53rd 40.2 Rebounds 42.5 16th
85th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th
38th 9.5 3pt Made 7.3 208th
26th 17.5 Assists 15.8 66th
121st 11.1 Turnovers 9.3 23rd

