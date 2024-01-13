George Mason vs. Richmond January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) facing the George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 16.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
George Mason vs. Richmond Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|184th
|75
|Points Scored
|75.3
|178th
|69th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|65.7
|67th
|258th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|39.1
|83rd
|359th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|210th
|145th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|184th
|187th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|2nd
|8.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
