VMI vs. Chattanooga January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon team, the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4, 0-0 SoCon), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
VMI vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
VMI vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|75th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|69.5
|294th
|124th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|205th
|59th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|40.3
|49th
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|116th
|8th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|181st
|121st
|14.5
|Assists
|11.6
|307th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|15.8
|360th
