Old Dominion vs. Georgia State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jason Wade: 2.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison
|Georgia State Rank
|Georgia State AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|90th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|71.3
|265th
|228th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|314th
|110th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|284th
|94th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|199th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.3
|283rd
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|10.4
|340th
|42nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.0
|111th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.