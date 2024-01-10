The Washington Wizards (5-25), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, battle the Indiana Pacers (15-14). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MNMT.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are receiving 17.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.

The Wizards are receiving 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this season.

Deni Avdija is putting up 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the field.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.8 points, 12 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 1.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Buddy Hield averages 13.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.1 boards per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 boards.

Obi Toppin averages 11.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Wizards 126.3 Points Avg. 116.6 125.5 Points Allowed Avg. 126.8 50.6% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.2% Three Point % 35.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.