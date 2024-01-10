Richmond vs. UMass January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutewomen (2-10) face a fellow A-10 team, the Richmond Spiders (10-3), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Robins Center. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET.
Richmond vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Richmond Players to Watch
- Maggie Doogan: 17.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Grace Townsend: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
