Wednesday's contest at Robins Center has the Richmond Spiders (13-3) taking on the UMass Minutewomen (3-12) at 11:00 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Richmond.

The Spiders took care of business in their most recent game 64-59 against Saint Joseph's (PA) on Saturday.

Richmond vs. UMass Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 80, UMass 54

Other A-10 Predictions

Richmond Schedule Analysis

On January 3 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings, the Spiders secured their best win of the season, a 72-65 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Spiders are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

The Spiders have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (six).

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 at home over VCU (No. 60) on January 3

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 61) on November 25

64-59 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 65) on January 6

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 109) on December 21

77-43 over Maine (No. 127) on November 24

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70)

16.6 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70) Grace Townsend: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Addie Budnik: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78)

11.6 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78) Rachel Ullstrom: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (28-for-64)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (28-for-64) Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball while giving up 61.2 per contest to rank 113th in college basketball) and have a +220 scoring differential overall.

Richmond's offense has been less productive in A-10 contests this season, scoring 68.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.9 PPG.

When playing at home, the Spiders are averaging 17.2 more points per game (83.5) than they are away from home (66.3).

Richmond is giving up 57.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.7).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Spiders have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 73.4 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 74.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

