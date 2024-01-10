The Liberty Flames (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) in a clash of CUSA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Liberty Players to Watch

Zach Cleveland: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Kyle Rode: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Clark: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Nicholson: 5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 84th 79.2 Points Scored 68.4 304th 8th 59.5 Points Allowed 62.5 17th 130th 37.7 Rebounds 37.9 121st 181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 103rd 8th 10.8 3pt Made 5.2 341st 26th 17.5 Assists 10.6 337th 9th 8.6 Turnovers 12.5 246th

