The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) clash with the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Hornets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averages 22.9 points, 7.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

P.J. Washington posts 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miles Bridges averages 19.8 points, 7.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Brandon Miller posts 14.6 points, 4.0 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Mark Williams puts up 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is putting up 19.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 59.1% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league).

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He's draining 48.7% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

Malik Monk is averaging 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Kings are receiving 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Hornets Kings 110.2 Points Avg. 117.4 120.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.9 46.6% Field Goal % 47.2% 34.7% Three Point % 36.4%

