The George Mason Patriots (9-2) play the Davidson Wildcats (11-1) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

George Mason vs. Davidson Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET

George Mason Players to Watch

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zahirah Walton: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Nekhu Mitchell: 5.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Davidson Players to Watch

Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

