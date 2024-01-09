VCU vs. George Mason January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (10-2, 0-0 A-10) face the VCU Rams (7-5, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
VCU vs. George Mason Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Shulga: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 16 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
VCU vs. George Mason Stat Comparison
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|VCU AVG
|VCU Rank
|216th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|72.7
|238th
|60th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|66th
|73rd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|36.7
|183rd
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|162nd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|283rd
|12
|Assists
|14
|151st
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
