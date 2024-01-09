VCU vs. George Mason: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Mason vs. VCU matchup.
VCU vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
VCU vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|George Mason Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|FanDuel
|George Mason (-3.5)
|139.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
VCU vs. George Mason Betting Trends
- VCU has covered six times in 15 chances against the spread this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- George Mason has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Patriots games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Oddsmakers have made the Rams' national championship odds the same now (+30000) compared to the beginning of the season (+30000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.