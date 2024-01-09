The George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Mason vs. VCU matchup.

VCU vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline VCU Moneyline FanDuel George Mason (-3.5) 139.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. George Mason Betting Trends

VCU has covered six times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

George Mason has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Patriots games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Oddsmakers have made the Rams' national championship odds the same now (+30000) compared to the beginning of the season (+30000).

Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.