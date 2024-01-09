Tuesday's game features the George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) and the VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) clashing at EagleBank Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for George Mason according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

VCU vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

VCU vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 72, VCU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-2.7)

George Mason (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

George Mason has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while VCU's ATS record this season is 6-9-0. The Patriots are 6-5-0 and the Rams are 8-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the past 10 contests, George Mason has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. VCU has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (posting 74.6 points per game, 187th in college basketball, and giving up 69 per contest, 127th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential.

VCU wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3.

VCU knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents.

VCU has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball), 2.3 more than the 10 it forces (323rd in college basketball).

