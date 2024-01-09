Two streaking squads hit the court when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) host the Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Ramblers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Spiders, victors in four in a row.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Richmond Moneyline FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-2.5) 137.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Richmond vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

Richmond has covered nine times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

The Spiders have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Loyola Chicago has covered seven times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Ramblers' 15 games have gone over the point total.

