The George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) will attempt to build on a six-game winning stretch when they host the VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. VCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline VCU Moneyline FanDuel George Mason (-3.5) 139.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. VCU Betting Trends

George Mason has covered nine times in 14 games with a spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Patriots' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

VCU has covered six times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Rams' 15 games with an over/under have hit the over.

