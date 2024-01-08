Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - January 8
Capital One Arena is where the Washington Wizards (6-29) and Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) will clash on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Kyle Kuzma and Chet Holmgren are players to watch for the Wizards and Thunder, respectively.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards' Last Game
In their previous game, the Wizards lost to the Knicks on Saturday, 121-105. Kuzma scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed two assists and two rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|27
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Deni Avdija
|23
|10
|6
|2
|0
|2
|Tyus Jones
|11
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma averages 22.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, making 46.4% of shots from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.9 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 43.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.9 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field.
- Daniel Gafford is posting 10.5 points, 1.6 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.
- Jordan Poole is putting up 16.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.3
|5.5
|3.7
|0.3
|0.4
|2.8
|Deni Avdija
|12.4
|7.3
|3.9
|1.5
|0.4
|1
|Tyus Jones
|14.9
|2.3
|5.8
|1
|0.3
|2.4
|Daniel Gafford
|10
|7.3
|1.1
|1.5
|2
|0
|Jordan Poole
|14.8
|2
|3.6
|0.8
|0.3
|2.3
