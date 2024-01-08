Bookmakers have set player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -135)

Monday's over/under for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Kuzma averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 12.5 point total set for Tyus Jones on Monday is the same as his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Jones has connected on 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 13.5-point prop bet set for Deni Avdija on Monday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Avdija has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

He 0.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +146)

Gilgeous-Alexander has racked up 31.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points less than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Monday's over/under for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That's 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 1.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

