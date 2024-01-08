The Washington Wizards (6-29) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) on January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 5-23 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 29th.

The Wizards' 115.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 114.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.2 points, Washington is 4-15.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, averaging 115.8 points per game, compared to 114.7 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 126.3 points per game at home, and 125.9 away.

This year the Wizards are picking up more assists at home (29.3 per game) than away (26.1).

Wizards Injuries