The Washington Wizards (6-29) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSOK. The point total is 244.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -11.5 244.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 17 games this season that have had more than 244.5 combined points scored.

Washington's matchups this season have a 241.2-point average over/under, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Washington is 16-19-0 against the spread this year.

The Wizards have won in five, or 15.2%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

Wizards vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 13 38.2% 121.8 236.9 114.2 240.3 232.8 Wizards 17 48.6% 115.1 236.9 126.1 240.3 240.0

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

Washington has performed better against the spread on the road (11-9-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.

The Wizards' 115.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 114.2 the Thunder give up to opponents.

Washington is 10-9 against the spread and 4-15 overall when it scores more than 114.2 points.

Wizards vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Wizards and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 16-19 4-2 20-15 Thunder 24-10 1-0 21-13

Wizards vs. Thunder Point Insights

Wizards Thunder 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 121.8 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 10-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 4-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 126.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 9-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-3 5-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-4

